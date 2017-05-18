Capitol Happy Hour: Spotting fake new...

Capitol Happy Hour: Spotting fake news - plus, what are totchos?

State Sen. Marko Liias, D-Lynnwood, talks with reporter Melissa Santos about his bill to build students' media literacy and offers tips for spotting fake news -- all while chowing down on totchos. Also: the state Senate's history of heavy drinking, and Liias's predictions for whether the Legislature will adjourn before he has to shave his beard for the summer.

