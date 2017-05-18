Capitol Happy Hour: Spotting fake news - plus, what are totchos?
State Sen. Marko Liias, D-Lynnwood, talks with reporter Melissa Santos about his bill to build students' media literacy and offers tips for spotting fake news -- all while chowing down on totchos. Also: the state Senate's history of heavy drinking, and Liias's predictions for whether the Legislature will adjourn before he has to shave his beard for the summer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.
Add your comments below
Olympia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Increase Penile Size Naturally
|Fri
|BRADRILEY5546
|1
|Man arrested in Tumwater child sex sting to spe...
|Apr 24
|Sheryl Weiss
|1
|pimp needed (Apr '13)
|Apr 24
|pussypussythot
|8
|I see Paula Spinharney running her mouth
|Apr '17
|carrter
|2
|Is Tao of Badass a good dating guide? (May '14)
|Apr '17
|MartinHammerzz
|2
|Penis Enlargement Bible - Is it a Scam? (Sep '13)
|Mar '17
|Jews
|41
|Coroner identifies motorcyclist who died Friday...
|Mar '17
|Andrew
|1
Find what you want!
Search Olympia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC