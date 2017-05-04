Ben & Jerry's issues recall due to peanut butter ice cream in chocolate fudge packages
Ben & Jerry's ice cream is voluntarily recalling a limited number of boxes of Chocolate Fudge Brownie Pint Slices, which they say may inadvertently contain Vanilla Peanut Butter Cup pint slices. Since the peanut butter cup flavor contains the known allergen peanut, and it's not made clear on the outer packaging, the company declared a limited voluntary recall.
