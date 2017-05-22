Attention Olympia residents: Dona t w...

Attention Olympia residents: Dona t water your lawns on Tuesday, city says

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Olympian

Twenty million gallons of pure groundwater bubble up from McAllister Springs - part of a series of hundreds of springs in the area - to create the City of Olympia's watershed at McAllister Springs Lake, shown on Friday, Aug. 17, 2012. The intake and pump house that has provided the city's water supply since 1947 will be replaced with a series of newly drilled wells about a mile away.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Olympia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Increase Penile Size Naturally May 19 BRADRILEY5546 1
News Man arrested in Tumwater child sex sting to spe... Apr 24 Sheryl Weiss 1
pimp needed (Apr '13) Apr 24 pussypussythot 8
I see Paula Spinharney running her mouth Apr '17 carrter 2
Is Tao of Badass a good dating guide? (May '14) Apr '17 MartinHammerzz 2
Penis Enlargement Bible - Is it a Scam? (Sep '13) Mar '17 Jews 41
News Coroner identifies motorcyclist who died Friday... Mar '17 Andrew 1
See all Olympia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Olympia Forum Now

Olympia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Olympia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Olympia, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,164 • Total comments across all topics: 281,208,456

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC