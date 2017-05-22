Attention Olympia residents: Dona t water your lawns on Tuesday, city says

Twenty million gallons of pure groundwater bubble up from McAllister Springs - part of a series of hundreds of springs in the area - to create the City of Olympia's watershed at McAllister Springs Lake, shown on Friday, Aug. 17, 2012. The intake and pump house that has provided the city's water supply since 1947 will be replaced with a series of newly drilled wells about a mile away.

