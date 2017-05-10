Amtrak resumes Coast Starlight service from Seattle to Los Angeles

Amtrak took the West Coast's only long-distance passenger train out of service between Seattle and Sacramento on April 25 after a freight train derailed and damaged a crucial bridge near Mount Shasta, California. Amtrak's online schedule showed a departure from Tacoma at 10:21 a.m. and from Olympia at 11:11 a.m. Wednesday.

