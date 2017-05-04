A procession walks from St. Mark's Cathedral to St. James Cathedral...
Fr. Michael Ryan, pastor of St. James Cathedral, says the Trump executive order on "religious liberty" "doesn't just concern me, it alarms me. I pit the poor people who will be subjected to blatant partisan politics from the pulpits of some churches."
