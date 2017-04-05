Washington State Is Teaching the World How to Regulate Weed
Would the federal government block state law? How would the state license pot growers and retailers? Would high-school students start smoking more weed than they already do? Would customers be willing to pay the hefty taxes? No one knew the answers to these questions because no locality in the world had ever done what Washington was attempting to do. Places like the Netherlands and Portugal had effectively legalized weed but, much like our own state's decades-old medical cannabis program, those places made no attempt to actually regulate the product.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Stranger.
Add your comments below
Olympia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I see Paula Spinharney running her mouth
|Tue
|carrter
|2
|Is Tao of Badass a good dating guide? (May '14)
|Tue
|MartinHammerzz
|2
|Penis Enlargement Bible - Is it a Scam? (Sep '13)
|Mar 29
|Jews
|41
|Coroner identifies motorcyclist who died Friday...
|Mar 24
|Andrew
|1
|please evict kevin wyer (Nov '14)
|Feb '17
|Dylan Klies-Feldon
|3
|gay
|Feb '17
|look
|1
|Major Upgrade "Fircrest Washington - City of Co...
|Feb '17
|Fircrest888
|1
Find what you want!
Search Olympia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC