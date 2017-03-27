Washington mushroom farm to close; 65...

Washington mushroom farm to close; 65 workers to lose jobs - Sun, 02 Apr 2017 PST

The Bellingham Herald reported that Ostrom Mushroom Farms will phase out its operations on the 60-acre Everson, Washington, farm and close in June. The company is based in Olympia.

