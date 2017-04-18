Washington governor signs theatrical ...

Washington governor signs theatrical wrestling bill

Monday Apr 17 Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee talks with supporters of theatrical wrestling before signing a bill that creates a license for theatrical wrestling schools, on Monday, April 17, 2017 in Olympia, Wash. Under the measure, any licensed theatrical wrestling school would be allowed to schedule a certain number of public performances.

