Vogel Haus by the Artisans Group is w...

Vogel Haus by the Artisans Group is what a modern house should be

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: TreeHugger

Passive House is primarily a standard for energy efficiency, but it has some other tangible benefits; it makes for very comfortable homes with no drafts and cold spots, and they are usually built carefully to very high standards, because it is going to be tested and only a very small amount of air leakage is permitted. After attending the Passive House Northwest conference in Olympia, Washington, The Artisans Group invited participants to visit three of the Passive Houses they had built in the area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TreeHugger.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Olympia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I see Paula Spinharney running her mouth Apr 4 carrter 2
Is Tao of Badass a good dating guide? (May '14) Apr 4 MartinHammerzz 2
Penis Enlargement Bible - Is it a Scam? (Sep '13) Mar 29 Jews 41
News Coroner identifies motorcyclist who died Friday... Mar 24 Andrew 1
please evict kevin wyer (Nov '14) Feb '17 Dylan Klies-Feldon 3
gay Feb '17 look 1
Major Upgrade "Fircrest Washington - City of Co... Feb '17 Fircrest888 1
See all Olympia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Olympia Forum Now

Olympia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Olympia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
 

Olympia, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,434 • Total comments across all topics: 280,269,883

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC