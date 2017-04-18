Trump welcomes 21,000 to his first Easter Egg Roll

President Donald Trump accompanied by the Eastern bunny, waves from the Truman Balcony of the White House in Washington, Monday, April, 17, 2017 during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll. Michael McGee, 5, poses with an Easter bunny during the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, April,17, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.