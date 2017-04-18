Trump administration approves Gov. Inslee's request for federal disaster assistance

Gov. Jay Inslee was notified Friday that the Trump administration approved his request for a major disaster declaration for 13 counties damaged by severe winter storms that hit the state from January 30th to February 22nd. The storms caused closures of all three Cascade Mountain passes for multiple days- Interstate 90 Snoqualmie Pass, U.S. 2 Stevens Pass, and U.S. 12 White Pass.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.