Trial of Thompson, Chaplin could take longer than planned; no testimony yet from Officer Donald

Law enforcement officers testified this week at the trial of Andre Thompson and Bryson Chaplin - officers who investigated the initial report of theft from an Olympia grocery store, those who responded to reports of a shooting on Cooper Point Road, and members of the task force that investigated the May 21, 2015, events. Officer Ryan Donald, who shot Thompson and Chaplin, hasn't yet been called to testify.

