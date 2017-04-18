Thurston County Commissioners replace...

Thurston County Commissioners replace a welcoming communitya ordinance

The Board of County Commissioners unanimously voted Tuesday to repeal an ordinance naming Thurston County a "welcoming community" to people regardless of their immigration status. Instead, County Commissioners replaced it with an ordinance that states the county is a welcoming community "to not only immigrants, but to all residents regardless of their heritage and background."

