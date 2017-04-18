Thurston County Commissioners replace a welcoming communitya ordinance
The Board of County Commissioners unanimously voted Tuesday to repeal an ordinance naming Thurston County a "welcoming community" to people regardless of their immigration status. Instead, County Commissioners replaced it with an ordinance that states the county is a welcoming community "to not only immigrants, but to all residents regardless of their heritage and background."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.
Add your comments below
Olympia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I see Paula Spinharney running her mouth
|Apr 4
|carrter
|2
|Is Tao of Badass a good dating guide? (May '14)
|Apr 4
|MartinHammerzz
|2
|Penis Enlargement Bible - Is it a Scam? (Sep '13)
|Mar 29
|Jews
|41
|Coroner identifies motorcyclist who died Friday...
|Mar 24
|Andrew
|1
|please evict kevin wyer (Nov '14)
|Feb '17
|Dylan Klies-Feldon
|3
|gay
|Feb '17
|look
|1
|Major Upgrade "Fircrest Washington - City of Co...
|Feb '17
|Fircrest888
|1
Find what you want!
Search Olympia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC