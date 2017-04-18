Tell your 22nd District legislators what you really think
State Sen. Sam Hunt, State Reps. Laurie Dolan and Beth Doglio - all Democrats representing the 22nd Legislative District, which includes Olympia, Lacey and Tumwater - will Constituents can access the town hall by calling 877-229-8493 and using ID Code 116279, or by clicking on this live audio stream link when the event starts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.
Add your comments below
