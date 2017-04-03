Tacoma's News Tribune readies job cuts as top editor quits
Tacoma's News Tribune, Washington's second largest newspaper and a fixture in the Puget Sound region for more than a century, is preparing for job cuts in the newsroom. Several staffers in the newsroom said that during an emotional meeting with top editors on Wednesday, they were told to prepare for at least 10 job cuts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.
