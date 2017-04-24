Sunny Arts Walk puts a spring in everyone's step

Students from military families enjoy an ice cream party and obstacle challenge to honor the Month of the Military Child celebration on April 26 at Seven Oaks Elementary School in Lacey. Through a collaboration between the Department of Defense and the North Thurston School District, a new service titled the Military and Family Life Counselor program has been established at the school to offer support to students from military families Officials speak at a news conference Wednesday afternoon after reports of an active shooter at a Mason County middle school.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.