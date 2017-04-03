Spare diapers? Take them to the Olymp...

Spare diapers? Take them to the Olympia Police Department

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Olympian

The Olympia Police Department is asking for diaper donations as part of a nationwide drive called "No Child Wet Behind." Between now and April 25, the department will collect child-sized diapers, pullups and baby wipes at the police station, located 601 4th Ave. E in downtown Olympia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Olympia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I see Paula Spinharney running her mouth Apr 4 carrter 2
Is Tao of Badass a good dating guide? (May '14) Apr 4 MartinHammerzz 2
Penis Enlargement Bible - Is it a Scam? (Sep '13) Mar 29 Jews 41
News Coroner identifies motorcyclist who died Friday... Mar 24 Andrew 1
please evict kevin wyer (Nov '14) Feb '17 Dylan Klies-Feldon 3
gay Feb '17 look 1
Major Upgrade "Fircrest Washington - City of Co... Feb '17 Fircrest888 1
See all Olympia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Olympia Forum Now

Olympia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Olympia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
 

Olympia, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,719 • Total comments across all topics: 280,151,661

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC