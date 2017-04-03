South Sound kayaker plans to sync for charity

After learning to kayak last summer so she could paddle from Seattle to Olympia, Kara Lynn Sampson is once again taking a creative approach to raising money for her foundation. The Kara Lynn Sampson Foundation is staging a lip sync show at Tumwater High School on April 8 at 7 p.m. This time, Sampson is staging a lip sync show at Tumwater High School on April 8 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 for those who preorder at brownpapertickets.com or $12.50 at the door.

