South Sound kayaker plans to sync for...

South Sound kayaker plans to sync for charity

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: The Olympian

After learning to kayak last summer so she could paddle from Seattle to Olympia, Kara Lynn Sampson is once again taking a creative approach to raising money for her foundation. The Kara Lynn Sampson Foundation is staging a lip sync show at Tumwater High School on April 8 at 7 p.m. This time, Sampson is staging a lip sync show at Tumwater High School on April 8 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 for those who preorder at brownpapertickets.com or $12.50 at the door.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Olympia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I see Paula Spinharney running her mouth 1 hr carrter 2
Is Tao of Badass a good dating guide? (May '14) 18 hr MartinHammerzz 2
Penis Enlargement Bible - Is it a Scam? (Sep '13) Mar 29 Jews 41
News Coroner identifies motorcyclist who died Friday... Mar 24 Andrew 1
please evict kevin wyer (Nov '14) Feb '17 Dylan Klies-Feldon 3
gay Feb '17 look 1
Major Upgrade "Fircrest Washington - City of Co... Feb '17 Fircrest888 1
See all Olympia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Olympia Forum Now

Olympia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Olympia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
 

Olympia, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,331 • Total comments across all topics: 280,059,224

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC