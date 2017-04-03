South Sound kayaker plans to sync for charity
After learning to kayak last summer so she could paddle from Seattle to Olympia, Kara Lynn Sampson is once again taking a creative approach to raising money for her foundation. The Kara Lynn Sampson Foundation is staging a lip sync show at Tumwater High School on April 8 at 7 p.m. This time, Sampson is staging a lip sync show at Tumwater High School on April 8 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 for those who preorder at brownpapertickets.com or $12.50 at the door.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.
Add your comments below
Olympia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I see Paula Spinharney running her mouth
|1 hr
|carrter
|2
|Is Tao of Badass a good dating guide? (May '14)
|18 hr
|MartinHammerzz
|2
|Penis Enlargement Bible - Is it a Scam? (Sep '13)
|Mar 29
|Jews
|41
|Coroner identifies motorcyclist who died Friday...
|Mar 24
|Andrew
|1
|please evict kevin wyer (Nov '14)
|Feb '17
|Dylan Klies-Feldon
|3
|gay
|Feb '17
|look
|1
|Major Upgrade "Fircrest Washington - City of Co...
|Feb '17
|Fircrest888
|1
Find what you want!
Search Olympia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC