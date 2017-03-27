Small-business owners must speak up a...

Small-business owners must speak up about Olympia tax talk

Raising taxes on "the wealthy" might seem like a great idea until you realize that many of the proposals coming out of the state Capitol would apply to small-business owners who don't meet most folks' definition of wealthy. For example, a proposed 66 percent increase in the business and occupation tax on service-sector businesses would apply to hair dressers, child care providers and car repair shops.

