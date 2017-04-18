Signatures for Idaho medical marijuana petition encouraged at Hemp Fest - Fri, 21 Apr 2017 PST

In this Tuesday, March 28, 2017, photo, Meagan Holt holds a vial of cannabis oil she uses to comforts her daughter Maddie, Tuesday, March 28, 2017, after they attended a hearing at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash., for House Bill 1060, which would allow parents or guardians to administer medical marijuana to children while at school or on a school bus. Maddie has a terminal genetic disease called Zellweger Syndrome, and used to have hourlong seizures, but Holt says that Maddie has found relief after treatment with cannabis oil and other pharmaceuticals.

