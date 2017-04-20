Resolution recognizing 'The Maury Island Incident' passed in State Senate

Sen. Keiser with the "Maury Island Incident" team: Steve Edmiston, Scott Schaefer, Shelli Park and John White, taken April 18th, 2017. On Tuesday, April 18, the Washington State Senate passed Resolution #8648, recognizing the historic significance of 'The Maury Island Incident,' an historic UFO sighting which took place 70 years ago on June 21, 1947.

