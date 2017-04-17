Renew boat tabs now or online, and youa ll have more time to be out on the water
On Tuesday, the Thurston County Auditor's Office launched its "Beat the Rush" campaign to promote early boat registration renewals. In Washington, boat registrations expire on June 30, and renewals can be purchased anytime after Jan. 1. Thurston County always sees an uptick in business for the tabs as the deadline approaches or passes, especially around the Fourth of July weekend, according to Auditor Mary Hall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.
Add your comments below
Olympia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I see Paula Spinharney running her mouth
|Apr 4
|carrter
|2
|Is Tao of Badass a good dating guide? (May '14)
|Apr 4
|MartinHammerzz
|2
|Penis Enlargement Bible - Is it a Scam? (Sep '13)
|Mar 29
|Jews
|41
|Coroner identifies motorcyclist who died Friday...
|Mar 24
|Andrew
|1
|please evict kevin wyer (Nov '14)
|Feb '17
|Dylan Klies-Feldon
|3
|gay
|Feb '17
|look
|1
|Major Upgrade "Fircrest Washington - City of Co...
|Feb '17
|Fircrest888
|1
Find what you want!
Search Olympia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC