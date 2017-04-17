Renew boat tabs now or online, and youa ll have more time to be out on the water

Renew boat tabs now or online, and yo...

On Tuesday, the Thurston County Auditor's Office launched its "Beat the Rush" campaign to promote early boat registration renewals. In Washington, boat registrations expire on June 30, and renewals can be purchased anytime after Jan. 1. Thurston County always sees an uptick in business for the tabs as the deadline approaches or passes, especially around the Fourth of July weekend, according to Auditor Mary Hall.

