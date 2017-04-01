Rapper Lil Wayne skips out on his own concert Friday at the Target Center

Hip-hop star Lil Wayne left local fans hanging yet again when he failed to show up at his own concert Friday night at the Target Center. At 10:32 p.m. Friday an hour when many arena headliners are already playing an encore the Minneapolis venue announced the 34-year-old rapper had postponed his set "due to plane mechanical issues Target Center was prepared to host the full lineup, so we sincerely apologize to all fans for the inconvenience."

