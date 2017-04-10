Puppies in the works for Olympiaa s f...

Puppies in the works for Olympiaa s favorite K9

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: The Olympian

Melnic, who retire from the Olympia Police Department in December, and his partner Chiba are expecting a litter of pure-bred German shepherd puppies in May. Melnic's former handler and now owner, Officer Randy Wilson, said he hopes that one of the pups will have the qualities of a good police K9. Melnic was an exceptional because he had the drive to chase suspects, and a gentle demeanor with the public.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Olympia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I see Paula Spinharney running her mouth Apr 4 carrter 2
Is Tao of Badass a good dating guide? (May '14) Apr 4 MartinHammerzz 2
Penis Enlargement Bible - Is it a Scam? (Sep '13) Mar 29 Jews 41
News Coroner identifies motorcyclist who died Friday... Mar 24 Andrew 1
please evict kevin wyer (Nov '14) Feb '17 Dylan Klies-Feldon 3
gay Feb '17 look 1
Major Upgrade "Fircrest Washington - City of Co... Feb '17 Fircrest888 1
See all Olympia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Olympia Forum Now

Olympia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Olympia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Olympia, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,676 • Total comments across all topics: 280,291,093

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC