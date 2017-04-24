Procession of the Species Celebration Fills Downtown Olympia

Amber Butler of Olympia helps her daughter, Zaawjahnai Butler, 11, with her pond grass costume as they prepare for the annual Procession of the Species celebration in downtown Olympia on Saturday, April 29, 2017. Puffer fish Claribel Gross , Jeff Painter, Jesse Morrow and Kira Batcheller battle the wind during the annual Procession of the Species celebration in downtown Olympia on Saturday, April 29, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.