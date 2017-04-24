Port of Olympia commission cost to go to Alderbrook Resort: $8,800
The Port of Olympia commission, staff and a consultant gathered at Alderbook Resort on Hood Canal last month, hoping to get away for two days to talk and mend the relationship between commissioners and other port personnel in a special meeting. The decision to meet in Union, Washington, also cost the port some money, according to a public records request filed by The Olympian.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.
Add your comments below
Olympia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man arrested in Tumwater child sex sting to spe...
|Mon
|Sheryl Weiss
|1
|pimp needed (Apr '13)
|Mon
|pussypussythot
|8
|I see Paula Spinharney running her mouth
|Apr 4
|carrter
|2
|Is Tao of Badass a good dating guide? (May '14)
|Apr 4
|MartinHammerzz
|2
|Penis Enlargement Bible - Is it a Scam? (Sep '13)
|Mar 29
|Jews
|41
|Coroner identifies motorcyclist who died Friday...
|Mar '17
|Andrew
|1
|please evict kevin wyer (Nov '14)
|Feb '17
|Dylan Klies-Feldon
|3
Find what you want!
Search Olympia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC