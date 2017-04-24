Police investigate early-morning stabbing near bar
Lacey Police and Lacey Fire District 3 medics responded to a stabbing that was reported at 3:14 a.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Mary Lou St. SE, Lacey, according to a Thurston County dispatcher. The case was referred to Olympia Police after it was determined that the stabbing took place in the area around Frankie's Bar and Grill, in the 3600 block of Pacific Ave. SE, which is in Olympia city limits, said Lacey Police Sgt.
