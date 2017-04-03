Police: 3-year-old boy injured by wolf hybrid in kennel
Authorities say a 3-year-old boy was seriously injured by a wolf hybrid after the boy stuck his hand in a kennel outside his home. The Thurston County Sheriff's Office says deputies were sent to the child's home in Olympia, Washington Monday afternoon.
