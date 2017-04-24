Pleasant Glade suspect also threatene...

Pleasant Glade suspect also threatened to bomb 2 Olympia banks, police say

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Olympian

A man arrested in connection to a bomb threat at Pleasant Glade Elementary , in Thurston County, is also suspected in two Olympia bank robberies. Olympia police realized Taufaasee was likely connected to the Olympia robberies while assisting the Thurston County Sheriff's Office with their investigation, said Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Olympia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man arrested in Tumwater child sex sting to spe... Mon Sheryl Weiss 1
pimp needed (Apr '13) Apr 24 pussypussythot 8
I see Paula Spinharney running her mouth Apr 4 carrter 2
Is Tao of Badass a good dating guide? (May '14) Apr 4 MartinHammerzz 2
Penis Enlargement Bible - Is it a Scam? (Sep '13) Mar 29 Jews 41
News Coroner identifies motorcyclist who died Friday... Mar '17 Andrew 1
please evict kevin wyer (Nov '14) Feb '17 Dylan Klies-Feldon 3
See all Olympia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Olympia Forum Now

Olympia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Olympia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Olympia, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,831 • Total comments across all topics: 280,591,413

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC