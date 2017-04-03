Playground coming soon to Margaret McKenny Park in SE Olympia
A new playground is coming to Margaret McKenny Park in southeast Olympia, and the city wants input from residents on the project's design. Located at 3111 21st Ave. SE, the park will include playground equipment for ages 2-5 and ages 5-12.
