One of two escaped inmates arrested in Olympia
At 11:30 p.m. on April 7, Chad Everett Tipton was taken into custody by the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force in Olympia, Washington. was held on a number of charges including assault with a firearm, is one of two inmates that escaped from the Both Tipton and Roche were transferred to the Yakima County Correctional Center due to overcrowding in the Kootenai County jail.
Olympia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I see Paula Spinharney running her mouth
|Apr 4
|carrter
|2
|Is Tao of Badass a good dating guide? (May '14)
|Apr 4
|MartinHammerzz
|2
|Penis Enlargement Bible - Is it a Scam? (Sep '13)
|Mar 29
|Jews
|41
|Coroner identifies motorcyclist who died Friday...
|Mar 24
|Andrew
|1
|please evict kevin wyer (Nov '14)
|Feb '17
|Dylan Klies-Feldon
|3
|gay
|Feb '17
|look
|1
|Major Upgrade "Fircrest Washington - City of Co...
|Feb '17
|Fircrest888
|1
