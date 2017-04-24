Olympian publisher to oversee Bellingham Herald
David Zeeck, president and publisher of The News Tribune and The Olympian, will add oversight responsibility of The Bellingham Herald to his duties next month, McClatchy announced Monday. The News Tribune, The Olympian and The Bellingham Herald are among 30 media companies owned by McClatchy in 29 U.S. markets in 14 states.
