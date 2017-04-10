Olympia woman flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle after...
An Olympia woman, thought to be in her 20s, was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle after a serious head-on crash in Thurston County, law enforcement and fire officials said Sunday. The impact tore the woman's car in half.
Read more at The Olympian.
