Olympia woman booked after fleeing sheriffa s deputies and ramming vehicle

An Olympia woman was arrested Tuesday night on a number of potential charges after she fled sheriff's deputies and rammed one of their vehicles, a spokeswoman for the Thurston County Sheriff's Office said. The 32-year-old woman, thought to be from Olympia, was arrested on suspicion for the following charges: criminal impersonation, alluding, first-degree malicious mischief, second-degree assault, resisting arrest, driving on a suspended license and she had an outstanding state Department of Corrections warrant and a felony bench warrant.

