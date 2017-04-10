Olympia police capture Yakima fugitive
Olympia police captured one of two fugitives who had been on the run after escaping from the Yakima County Jail. Chad Everett Tipton, 31, was arrested at about 11:30 p.m. Friday at Legion Way and Columbia Street in downtown Olympia.
