Olympia City Council approves Downtown Strategy to help achieve development goals

The Olympia City Council has approved the Downtown Strategy, which establishes a plan to achieve the city's goals for addressing downtown development, housing, homelessness, parking, private investment, public spaces, historic preservation, waterfront attractions, bike-friendly streets, walkable landscapes, protection of scenic views and more. The Downtown Strategy was passed with a 7-0 vote at Tuesday's council meeting after more than a year and a half of public workshops, surveys and downtown stakeholder meetings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.