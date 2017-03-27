Olympia area stakes claim among natio...

Olympia area stakes claim among nationa s fastest growing, according to census

The Olympia-Lacey-Tumwater region is considered one of nation's top 25 fastest growing metro areas, according to a U.S. Census report. The area ranks 23rd on the list, which measures the percentage of population increase between July 1, 2015, and July 1, 2016.

