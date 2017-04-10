New perspective leads to reissuing of book about Kennicott family by Olympia author
The unapologetic book "Prohibition, Prostitution and Presbyterian Pews" has recently been updated and re-released for the pleasure of bookworms and connoisseurs of hyper-local history. First printed and distributed in 2012, the book tells behind-the-scenes stories from inside the old Kennicott home in Chehalis and the associated misadventures of life in hardscrabble Lewis County from the early 20th century.
