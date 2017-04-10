New perspective leads to reissuing of...

New perspective leads to reissuing of book about Kennicott family by Olympia author

The unapologetic book "Prohibition, Prostitution and Presbyterian Pews" has recently been updated and re-released for the pleasure of bookworms and connoisseurs of hyper-local history. First printed and distributed in 2012, the book tells behind-the-scenes stories from inside the old Kennicott home in Chehalis and the associated misadventures of life in hardscrabble Lewis County from the early 20th century.

