Moo-ve a em on out: Second shipment of dairy cows will be loaded at Port of Olympia
More than 2,000 head of dairy cows are headed to Vietnam aboard the Ganado Express, the Port of Olympia announced. Ganado Express, a livestock ship, is expected to arrive at the port's marine terminal on Sunday .
