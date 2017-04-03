Man charged with murder after shooting intruder in shower
A Mason County homeowner has been charged with second-degree murder after shooting an intruder who was in a shower on his property. The Olympian reports 59-year-old Bruce Fanning appeared in court Monday on the charge and had bail set at $250,000.
