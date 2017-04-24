Lookng at a possible government shutdown by the numbers
Congress must agree on a federal spending budget by Friday to prevent a government shutdown. The deadline nears the symbolic 100 days in office for President Trump, who is pushing for the budget to include funding for his proposed border wall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Olympia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man arrested in Tumwater child sex sting to spe...
|18 hr
|Sheryl Weiss
|1
|pimp needed (Apr '13)
|Mon
|pussypussythot
|8
|I see Paula Spinharney running her mouth
|Apr 4
|carrter
|2
|Is Tao of Badass a good dating guide? (May '14)
|Apr 4
|MartinHammerzz
|2
|Penis Enlargement Bible - Is it a Scam? (Sep '13)
|Mar 29
|Jews
|41
|Coroner identifies motorcyclist who died Friday...
|Mar '17
|Andrew
|1
|please evict kevin wyer (Nov '14)
|Feb '17
|Dylan Klies-Feldon
|3
Find what you want!
Search Olympia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC