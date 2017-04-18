Learn about violin making from the ma...

Learn about violin making from the masters

R.L. Ray Violins in Olympia is hosting a series of free lectures this month that will give local residents a chance to learn from acclaimed instrument makers from around the world. The "Meet the Makers 2017 Exhibition" is set for April 20-30 and will include special events each day, lectures, and a display of rare antique instruments and bows from Italy, France and Germany, as well as new violins, cellos, violas and bows.

