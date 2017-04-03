Lawmakers answer Thurston Countya s c...

Lawmakers answer Thurston Countya s call for help to build a new courthouse

The Senate passed a bill Thursday that gives the county more time to collect money for construction bonds to replace the 39-year-old courthouse , should voters approve a property tax hike. Officials say the change helps avoid a sharp tax increase to fund a possible new project.

