Lawmakers answer Thurston Countya s call for help to build a new courthouse
The Senate passed a bill Thursday that gives the county more time to collect money for construction bonds to replace the 39-year-old courthouse , should voters approve a property tax hike. Officials say the change helps avoid a sharp tax increase to fund a possible new project.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.
