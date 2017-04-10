Kelsey Plum drafted #1 overall in WNBA draft
Washington Huskies' guard Kelsey Plum has been selected as the number one overall draft pick in the 2017 WNBA draft by the San Antonio Stars. Plum becomes the first Husky, man or woman, to get drafted number one overall and is the first Husky woman to get drafted in the first round.
