Inslee to Trump: Show 'drop of humanity,' admit Syrian refugees
Rokaih Vansot, left, a member of the Washington state chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, stands with Aishah Bomani, center, the principal of Seattle's Makkah Islamic School, as they listen to Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, right, talk to reporters, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. Inslee signed an executive order to ensure that state workers don't help carry out President Donald Trump's immigration policies.
