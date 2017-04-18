In 1942, U.S. Army has difficulty fin...

In 1942, U.S. Army has difficulty finding uniform to fit Backholm

Grays Harbor industries have salvaged nearly 300 tons of scrap metal for immediate use in war production, according to the first monthly report issued today by the Grays Harbor Industrial salvage committee. The nation's first rationing of food by stamps will start May 5, the office of price administration announced today with the first stamp good for one pound of sugar during the period May 5 to May 16. In an order setting forth details of the sugar rationing system, OPA disclosed that allotments to restaurants, hotels and the like would be cut 50 percent under the amount used last year, while bakers, confectioners, beverage bottlers and ice cream and dairy product producers would be limited to 70 percent of past use.

