Hundreds descend on Priest Point Park for Easter egg fun

With her ground radar locked on and dad, Ernesto, in tow, 3-year-old Frieda Diaz, left, finds that special egg she'd been looking for as the Olympia Eagles Aerie 21 hosted its 51st Easter egg hunt Sunday at Priest Point Park. And so it was as hundreds of children, up to age 12, filled the park to hunt down a few plastic Easter eggs and then discover whether they had candy or a prize inside.

