Hundreds descend on Priest Point Park for Easter egg fun
With her ground radar locked on and dad, Ernesto, in tow, 3-year-old Frieda Diaz, left, finds that special egg she'd been looking for as the Olympia Eagles Aerie 21 hosted its 51st Easter egg hunt Sunday at Priest Point Park. And so it was as hundreds of children, up to age 12, filled the park to hunt down a few plastic Easter eggs and then discover whether they had candy or a prize inside.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.
Add your comments below
Olympia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I see Paula Spinharney running her mouth
|Apr 4
|carrter
|2
|Is Tao of Badass a good dating guide? (May '14)
|Apr 4
|MartinHammerzz
|2
|Penis Enlargement Bible - Is it a Scam? (Sep '13)
|Mar 29
|Jews
|41
|Coroner identifies motorcyclist who died Friday...
|Mar 24
|Andrew
|1
|please evict kevin wyer (Nov '14)
|Feb '17
|Dylan Klies-Feldon
|3
|gay
|Feb '17
|look
|1
|Major Upgrade "Fircrest Washington - City of Co...
|Feb '17
|Fircrest888
|1
Find what you want!
Search Olympia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC