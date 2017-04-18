Home school lesson not Humpty Dumpty friendly
The Olympia Eagles Aerie 21 hosted its 2017 Easter egg hunt April 16 at Priest Point Park. With multiple age group hunts, Eagles' volunteers distributed over 20,000 plastic eggs filled with candy and prize tokens for the hunt.
