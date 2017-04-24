History Lesson: Taj Mihelich And The Thunderdome
Back in 2000, Taj Mihelich moved from Austin to Olympia, Washington, where he designed a skatepark that was attached to a bike, skate, and snow shop called Thunderdome. The park contained a 28-foot wide 5-1/2-foot tall spine mini ramp, two rhythm-style jump boxes , a normal jump box, a micro mini ramp, and a bunch of wall rides.
