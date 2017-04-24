History Lesson: Taj Mihelich And The ...

History Lesson: Taj Mihelich And The Thunderdome

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Transworld

Back in 2000, Taj Mihelich moved from Austin to Olympia, Washington, where he designed a skatepark that was attached to a bike, skate, and snow shop called Thunderdome. The park contained a 28-foot wide 5-1/2-foot tall spine mini ramp, two rhythm-style jump boxes , a normal jump box, a micro mini ramp, and a bunch of wall rides.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Transworld.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Olympia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man arrested in Tumwater child sex sting to spe... Apr 24 Sheryl Weiss 1
pimp needed (Apr '13) Apr 24 pussypussythot 8
I see Paula Spinharney running her mouth Apr 4 carrter 2
Is Tao of Badass a good dating guide? (May '14) Apr 4 MartinHammerzz 2
Penis Enlargement Bible - Is it a Scam? (Sep '13) Mar 29 Jews 41
News Coroner identifies motorcyclist who died Friday... Mar '17 Andrew 1
please evict kevin wyer (Nov '14) Feb '17 Dylan Klies-Feldon 3
See all Olympia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Olympia Forum Now

Olympia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Olympia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Olympia, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,374 • Total comments across all topics: 280,630,808

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC