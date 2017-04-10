Food trucks will congregate this week on Capitol Campus in Olympia
More than 2,000 people are expected to attend the 2017 Food Truck Lobby Day event this week on the State Capitol Campus in Olympia. The event runs 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday on the campus, according to the Department of Enterprise Services.
Read more at The Olympian.
